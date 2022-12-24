I Understand Lisandro Martinez Taking Time Off To Celebrate Winning The World Cup – Erik ten Hag

Manchester United manager, Erik ten Hag has come out to say that he told Lisandro Martinez to be ready for the restart of the Premier League despite his World Cup celebrations. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he can understand Lisandro Martinez taking more time off to celebrate winning the World Cup, but he needs to know the EPL restart will need him in MUFC’s defence.

Ten Hag added that winning the World Cup for your country is the highest level for any footballer.

His words, “I can understand that it’s very emotional,”

“Winning the World Cup for your country is the highest you can be. But also Martinez has to accept that on the 27th the Premier League comes back.”