I Understand People Comparing Garnacho And Ronaldo – Tomasz Kuszczak

MUFC forward, Alejandro Garnacho is cut from similar cloth to Cristiano Ronaldo, Tomasz Kuszczak has said. He recently revealed that he sees a good comparison to be made between the pair, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Garnacho is a very dynamic player just like Ronaldo was during his younger days, and he loves how exciting it is to watch the Argentina do his thing on the wings.

Tomasz added that he just needs the youngster to start focusing on training just like Ronaldo did early in his career.

His words, “Yes, Garnacho is a very dynamic player. It’s a good comparison. We see how far he’s going to go and how he’s going to become a leader in the team. This is important as well. He’s a young player but very exciting to watch with his way of playing, how he plays, he’s always on top, runs a lot, very impressive technique and a very young player.”

“He looks a little bit like young Ronaldo at the time, when his strengths start to grow around the team and the team-mates helped him to grow. Ronaldo, when he joined United had fantastic players around him and he used this to become a star in the United squad. I’ve not seen Garnacho training so I can’t comment exactly how much he invests himself in training and how much football he leaves to compare that side of his game to Ronaldo, but obviously, if you watch both of them, you can tell there’s definitely potential for him to live up to the name Ronaldo made for himself at United.”