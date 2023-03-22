I Want Carlo Ancelotti As Brazil Manager – Ederson

Manchester City goalkeeper, Ederson has come out to say that he hopes Real Madrid manager, Carlo Ancelotti will be announced as the new manager of the Brazil national team. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he was recently discussing the possibility of Ancelotti as manager with Casemiro, Vinicius Junior, Militão, and he was told that could happen anytime soon.

Ederson added that Ancelotti’s CV as a coach is the reason most Brazilian players want him to come in.

His words, “I was discussing this with Casemiro, Vinicius Junior, [Eder] Militão. There is a big possibility that he comes,”

“Just look at his CV. We will know shortly whether he will be here or not. I hope we can have a new coach quickly. I feel the anticipation too because there’s too much speculation. Is it a Brazilian or a foreign coach? We are also living that phase of anxiety.”