I Want Joao Neves To Join Me At Manchester City – Bernardo Silva

Manchester City midfielder, Bernardo Silva has come out to say that he wants Portugal youngster, Joao Neves to join him at his club. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he would definitely love to have Joao Neves by his side at CIty, instead of joining Manchester United who have been constantly linked with him.

Silva added that he wants the best for the youngster and he wants him to have a good footballing future.

His words, “I told him to go to Manchester City. It’s not easy. He’s a player who, due to the success he had last season, has many clubs that want him. As a Portuguese and being a player I appreciate him, I would like to see him by my side. But I want the best for him. I don’t need to convince him. Joao Neves is already convincing with the way he works, with the energy he brings to the game. It will be easy for many clubs to enter the race. Let him make his decision, let it be the best for him. If he continues with this energy, he has a very good future ahead of him.”

WOW.