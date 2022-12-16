I Want Modric To Continue With Croatia – Coach

Croatia manager, Zlatko Dalic has come out to address Luka Modric’s future with the national team. He recently reiterated that he doesn’t want to see him retire., and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Modric was very disappointed with the loss vs Argentina, and it is only logical he feels that way because he is considering retirement.

Dalic added that he can only hope the Real Madrid midfielder stays with the national team regardless.

His words, “He (Modric) was very disappointed yesterday, the defeat and the match were hard on him. It’s logical that he feels that way (considering retirement), it was really hard for him.”

“I hope he stays in the national team. Of course, he will decide about it himself. We have a game on Saturday and we’ll talk after that. It will be difficult for me if Modrić says goodbye.”

“If Luka says goodbye to the national team, it will be a pity and regret for all the fans around the world… It will be difficult for me too if he decides otherwise, but the whole world respects Modrić. It would be nice if he continued.”