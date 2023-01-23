I Want Ronaldo To Enjoy Playing In Saudi Arabia – Al-Nassr Coach

Al-Nassr boss, Rudi Garcia has come out to outline his plan for bringing the best out of Cristiano Ronaldo. This is coming after the Portuguese draw a blank on debut, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, it is very key for his players to play normally and not always try to give the ball to Cristiano all the time because that could be detrimental to the group.

Rudi added that Ronaldo is one of the best players in history, and he wants him to enjoy playing in Saudi Arabia.

His words, “It’s very important for the players to play normally and not always try to give the ball to Cristiano. I told them they need to make the right choices on the pitch. Obviously when Cristiano or Talisca are alone and asking for the ball we need to give them the ball. These two players are able to make the difference. Tonight, I think that sometimes we had good positions to cross but not enough people in the box – and sometimes no Ronaldo and no Talisca. We need to work on that, to have one of them in the box and maybe the other playing outside the box.”

“Everyone knows Cristiano – he’s a five-time Ballon d’Or winner. He’s one of the best players in the history of football. It’s up to us to make sure we get him in the best condition. I want him to enjoy playing here and tonight he was happy to play for the first time.”