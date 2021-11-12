I Want To Build My Future Around Marseille – Guendouzi

Arsenal forward, Matteo Guendouzi has come out to admit that he wants to remain at Marseille for a long time. He recently revealed that he is happy with the club that has the option to buy him outright at the end of the season.

According to him, even if he is still bound by his contract at Arsenal, he is completely focused on the job at hand at Olympique de Marseille.

Guendouzi added that Marseille is a club he would love to build his future around because he feels very comfortable there.

His words, “Today, I am on loan and still bound by my contract at Arsenal. But I’m totally focused on what to do with Olympique de Marseille,”

“And yes, it’s a club with which I want to project myself into the future and I want to join in the long term.”

“These are discussions that I had already had with the club before signing and I feel very comfortable there. And that’s why I want to continue to have fun at Olympique de Marseille.”

On the Ballon d’Or, “Yes [Benzema should win] because he is an exceptional player,”

“For several years now, what he has been doing with Real Madrid is really magnificent.”

“Even his return to the France team brings a lot to the team, he scored important goals for us.”