I Want To Keep Playing Football Despite Recent Injuries – Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Ex-Sweden international, Zlatan Ibrahimovic has come out to say that wants to continue playing next year despite missing the majority of the current season. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he is not one to give up and he still feels like superman, so he intends to keep finding joy in playing the beautiful game.

Zlatan added that he just needs to find balance and stability on the pitch to keep doing great things.

His words, “I’m not one to give up. But there must also be joy in what you do, I can’t help but have peace in what I can do as number one, playing football. But we’re not there yet. I think I still have something to give. If I think about quitting? I don’t think so. If I have to continue playing? I think so.”

“But I have to find balance like in life. If you don’t have serenity, or stability, you’re a bomb and the bombs explode.”

“I’m fine, I’m fine. I’ve worked a lot, I’ve forced a lot, not only this year also last year. But when I was knocked out, the team needed me. And when you’ve done one thing all your life, when you know what you have to do but you can’t do it, then you continue.”

“I won’t give myself peace. I haven’t found the balance. When everything comes, everything comes immediately. This thought is spinning in my head. My head is too strong, I feel like Superman every time I come back, but I have to have balance.”