I Want To Play UCL Football – Axel Disasi

Monaco defender, Axel Disasi has come out to say that he wants to play Champions League football next season. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he talks about the UCL with fellow countrymen like Konate and Upamecano, and he is looking forward to tasting what the competition is all about.

Axel Disasi added that he is grateful for his recent national team call up because it proves that he is doing something right.

His words, “Already thanks to Monaco, I was able to reach the selection. So on this point, I am grateful to the club. For the rest, there will be a reflection that will be done. To be called up here, you have to play in Europe regularly and be among the best. That is also our ambition with AS Monaco, so we will have to qualify for Europe and then we will see what will happen.”

“We are talking about the Champions League of course. The Europa League, I know that competition. But it’s true that when I talk about it with Dayot (Upamecano) or Ibrahima (Konate), I want to taste it and I want to give myself the means to be there.”