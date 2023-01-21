I Want To Remain At Real Madrid For A Long Time – Asensio

Real Madrid forward, Marco Asensio has come out to say that his preference is to remain at Real Madrid amid talks of interest from Manchester United and Arsenal. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he wants to renew and be at Madrid for a long time, even if he knows that the final decision will not be down to him or his agent.

Asensio added that discussions are ongoing right now, and we’ll just have to wait and see how things will pan out.

His words, “Things are being discussed, we’ll see where it goes. I’m focused on myself and the next game. I hope everything comes to fruition. I want to renew and be at Madrid for a long time, but it’s not something that depends only on me. For me the most important thing is the sporting side and being happy.”