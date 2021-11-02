I Was Ready To Dump Liverpool For Arsenal To Play UCL Football – Suarez

Atletico Madrid striker, Luis Suarez has come out to explain why he wanted to leave Liverpool to join Arsenal. He recently revealed that it was his wish at the time because he didn’t want to miss out on playing in the Champions League.

According to him, despite believing in the dream Brendan Rodgers sold him to join Liverpool, results didn’t turn out as expected and he had to aim higher.

Suarez added that Emirates stadium was a very good choice back then because Arsenal was playing in every Champions League season.

His words, “I think I’d been at Liverpool for a year and a half when Brendan [Rodgers] took charge in July 2012,”

“Back then, I had opportunities to sign for other clubs who were getting in contact with me, but he phoned me when I was in Uruguay on holiday, to tell me that he had another way of thinking, that he wanted to change the club and its philosophy, that he wanted the club to get back in the Champions League and fight to win big trophies, that he was going to make the team play great football.”

“He asked me to believe and trust him. I enjoyed that chat. I liked his conviction, the philosophy he wanted to implement at the club, so I talked to my agent and the club to say that I didn’t want to leave, that I wanted another opportunity to be successful at Liverpool.”

“That year wasn’t as good as we wanted, but ideas were already pretty clear. So then the 2012-13 season goes by, and I wanted to sign for Arsenal, since Arsenal had played in the Champions League every season prior to that.”