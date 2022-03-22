I Was Star Struck When I Met Mourinho – Tammy Abraham

Roma striker, Tammy Abraham has come out to share what he first thought about a transfer to the Italian club. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he initially thought a move to Roma wasn’t for him, but that was before the club read out its plan to make him feel valuable.

Abraham added that he was star-struck immediately he met Jose Mourinho because he has always been his idol.

His words, “At first, when they initially contacted me, I thought to myself: ‘This isn’t for me’.”

“But then, when people explain to your their ambitions, and show that they have faith you and make you feel valuable, that’s when you want to give them everything you can.”

“As soon as I arrived here, I fell in love with this place.”

“I still look up to him as an idol,”

“And I never told him this, but every time I see him I’m still starstruck even though I see him every day.”

“When he was at Chelsea, I was there, but I was still a young kid. I trained with him a couple of times so I knew what he was like a little bit and since coming here, I call him my uncle of Rome.”