I Went To The Trenches For Trump, But He Has Hurt Me In Return – Kanye West

Popular rapper, Kanye West has come out to blast Donald Trump after the ex-president called him a deeply troubled man. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Trump is nothing but a known liar who has hurt him very deep, even if he would never do anything to hurt him in return.

Kanye added that he went to the trenches for Donald Trump and there is no one else in his position that wore that hat.

His words, “I would have never wanted to do anything that hurt Trump.”

“I’m on Trump’s side. Trump said things that hurt me. He lied about me, but I mean, he’s known for lying.”

“I went into the trenches for Trump … There is no one in my position that wore that hat.”

WOW.