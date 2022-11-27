I Will Be Back Soon – Neymar

Brazil forward, Neymar has come out to share a promising update on his injury rehab. He recently posted a photo that showed a significant reduction in the swelling on his ankle, and fans have been reacting.

While Neymar is recovering fast from his injury, it remains unlikely that the PSG star will return to action before the knockout stage.

However, reports in Brazil are cautiously suggesting that he may feature in some capacity during the Selecao’s final group game against Cameroon on Friday.