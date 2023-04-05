I Will Cherish My Forbes Recognition For The Rest Of My Life – Khloe

Reality TV star, Khloe has been named among Forbes’s 30 Under 30 newest self-made young African innovators. She recently had her say via her social media page, and fans have been reacting.

According to her, as a proud Nigerian career woman, the prestigious recognition is proof that there is reward for countless hours of hard work, perseverance and passion.

Khloe added that she will absolutely cherish the recognition for the rest of her life.

Her words, “This was a big deal for me because of my story. I was very nervous and emotional during the interview 🙈

….Words cannot express the sheer pride and joy I, Oluwabusayo Abiri, feel as I announce that I have been named one of Forbes’ 30 under 30 honorees!

As a proud Nigerian, this prestigious recognition is a testament to the countless hours of hard work, perseverance, and passion I have poured into my career.

Being included in this esteemed group of young achievers is a true honour that I will cherish for the rest of my life. To be recognized among such an incredible and talented group of individuals is genuinely humbling, and it inspires me to continue pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in my field.”