I Will Defeat Tinubu, Atiku In Presidential Election – SDP Presidential Aspirants Boasts

A Social Democratic Party (SDP) Presidential hopeful, Adewale Adebayo, has said he would defeat both Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar if their respective parties made the mistakes of fielding them as candidates.

Adewale who spoke in Kano at the end of a two-day campaign tour to the ancient city of Kano said, the two prominent politicians no longer have the attraction, political adoration, and bite to win a competitive election, with him standing on the side.

The SDP presidential hopeful alleged that Atiku Abubakar and Ahmed Bola Tinubu’s political incapabilities has long been exposed and their weaknesses in maintaining a strong political vigour, outright, ” this is why I will not lose sleep over them if they are fortunate to pick tickets of their political platforms.

“I will not stress myself much, in the events the APC and their PDP counterparts make the mistakes of fielding Atiku Abubakar and Ahmad Bola Tinubu as their candidates, because Nigerians know this calibre of persons and would reject them almost immediately”.

Adewale who described his outing as a call to service promised to overhaul the entire system to make it more accountable and responsible to the citizens.

Adewale said “I will do everything differently from what’s obtainable now because we have to make the system respond to the people to fast track our progress.

He assured that terrorism, banditry and all form of crimes would be fought to a standstill, adding that a situation where those in the position of authority appeared to have relinquished power to non-state actors was not only “unacceptable, but highly irresponsible “.

He said, “I’ve seen ordinary citizens sacrifice on the streets, and their sacrifices have motivated us to do more in our collective responsibility to rediscover lost ground.”