I Will Never Create Content To Mock Late Junior Pope – Baba Rex

Nollywood actor, Baba Rex has come out to react to claims that he used his late friend, Jnr Pope’s boat mishap to create social media content. This is coming after a video surfaced showing Baba Rex challenging a movie director who asked him to dive into a river went viral.

Ruby Orjiakor reacted, “I came to pray specifically for you “SUPER STAR (AKPA SWAG) Your Legacy will never be forgotten

I also want to let you know that BABAREX @babarex0 your own man” has started using what happened to you as content ohhhhhhhhEverybody dey find their belle, no one cares, if only you listened to me

Again, @adanmaluke instead of feeling guilty for what happened to you and others, she was busy telling the whole world how you were begging her for jobs. I believe you can now understand better how w/cked the world is…

May the souls of all the faithful departed through the mercy of Christ ……

IT IS WELL WITH MY SOUL.”

Reacting, Baba Rex simply wrote that the video was not recorded to mock his late friend in any way, and he simply made it to pass a positive message and prevent further mistakes.

His words, “For the REAL FANS and REAL FRIENDS

I was supposed to shoot a scene as seen above (scene 71 and 72 KENE).

Immediately I got into the set. I told the director.

I will NEVER step my foot into any river … sir you already know why.

Director : But the script says .. emmmm. How do we do it. Anyway let’s reconstruct it. I understand.

Rex: I said thank you sir.

Then again I asked myself what IF I was an upcomer who didn’t have a say ? that means I will have to follow the script ? ( Jump in? )

I said director please let me create something to pass a MESSAGE that you can actually refuse to do RISKY things on set and when you have a reasonable director like mine he will understand

God sees my heart. That was my intention and nothing more.

I will NEVER create a content to mock my late friend ..instead I will pass a positive message to prevent further mistakes. Together we can make Nollywood a better place

To my real fans and friends who saw the content from the positive side. Thank you

Big love.”