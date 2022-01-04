I Wish Everyone A Happy 2022 – Kelechi Amadi Obi

Popular Nigerian photographer, Kelechi Amadi Obi has recreated photos he took with his wife and kids when they were much younger. He recently shared the pictures on his social media page, and Nigerians have been reacting.
His words, “Out with the old, in with the new, may you be happy the whole year through. Happy new year from the Amadi-Obis!”
See photos,
WOW.
