    I Wish My Mother Continuous Good Health And Happiness – Ben Murray-Bruce

    Popular media personality, Ben Murray-Bruce has come out to celebrate his mother on social media. His mum recently clocked 95, and Nigerians have been celebrating her on his page.

    According to him, his mother is absolutely beautiful and he wishes her continuous good health and happiness in life.

    He added that she has never ceased to hug and kiss him on a daily basis like a baby.

    His words, ”A big 95 to my most beautiful woman, my mum. As we celebrate your birthday today, I wish you continuous good health, happiness, a smile on your face, and peace. You never cease to hug me and kiss me every day like a baby. I’m so proud to call you mum.”

    WOW.

