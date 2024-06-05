I Wonder If NLC And TUC Signed The Agreement With FG Under Duress – Aisha Yesufu

Popular Nigerian activist, Aisha Yesufu has come out to blast the Nigerian Labour Congress, NLC and the Trade Union Congress, TUC for suspending the indefinite nationwide strike. Recall that the organised Labour commenced an indefinite strike on Monday, June 3, only to suspend it on Tuesday, June 4.

Reacting, Aisha simply questioned the essence of the strike, saying nothing was achieved in the end after so much noise.

Yesufu added that the organized labour and the Federal Government are yet to reach a proper agreement on the minimum wage saga and the strike has already ended.

Her words, “You have made everybody miss their flights to change everything and people could not travel.

At least when you do all of these things, at the end of the day, if something comes out of you, you will know that your sacrifice was not in vain. But when you do this and nothing comes out, what is the essence?

People have continued to say that they don’t trust labour and I was even saying they should give the union a chance.

You have not even reached a proper agreement so what are you suspending for? A lot of people are suffering. This minimum wage, how can someone be earning like 60k in a month? It is really crazy it’s not as if you are providing the person with food and shelter.

They signed an agreement yesterday and there is nothing there. I’m just wondering whether they signed the agreement under duress.”

