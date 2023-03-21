I Wonder What Yoruba Men Are Supposed To Do With Their Igbo Wives After The Election – AY Makun

Popular comedian, AY Makun has come out to react to the elections held in Lagos last Saturday, March 18. He recently had his say via his social media page, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, now that the elections are done, he wonders what Yoruba men are supposed to do with their Igbo wives and kids amid the tribalism jibes.

His words, “Now that d elections are officially ‘over’ in Lagos State, I am sure all these talks about BIGOTS & MAGGOTS will end on d lips of some COCONUT heads like d FOOLISH FEDERAL KOLA-NUT (FFK) seekers, Una for tell us wetin una want we Yoruba boys to do with our Igbo wives & children.”

WOW.