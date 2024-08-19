I Wonder Where Joao Felix Will Play With Pedro Neto Around – Carragher

Liverpool legend, Jamie Carragher has come out to blast Chelsea’s transfer policy. He recently had his say after the club agreed a deal to sign Joao Felix from Atletico Madrid, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Chelsea must stop buying players and players must stop signing for the team because it makes no sense for footballers to commit to a seven-year deal when the club is clearly all over the place.

Jamie added that he does not see where Joao Felix is going to play after the purchase of Pedro Neto last week.

His words, “Chelsea have just got to stop buying players and players have got to stop signing for Chelsea. I don’t know why, if I was a player, why would you sign (for Chelsea)? The only reason why you would sign is because someone might say, your agent might say, ‘we’re getting a seven-year deal on big money, that’s guaranteed money for seven years’. You know what I would say? Back yourself as a player. Sign a four-year deal at a proper club and back yourself to do well, and then when you’re due for a renewal, your money goes up anyway. I don’t understand why players are signing seven-year deals.

Part of what? There isn’t anything there! It’s not a young and exciting team. They’ve bought Joao Felix, right, tell me where he’s going to play. They signed Neto a week ago, where’s he going to play when you’ve already got Cole Palmer? Where would you play Enzo Fernandez, a £100m player who plays as a No.10? Where would you play Nkunku? What I’m saying is, great football teams need competition, but in every team I played in there were seven or eight players who knew they were playing every week, and then you’ve got six or seven players fighting for three positions, and then you’ve got another six or seven in the squad who know they’re squad players. That is a healthy squad. What Chelsea have got right now, you’re asking where Joao Felix is going to play, where’s he going to get changed at the training ground?! I’m deadly serious. If you’ve got 40 players, how are they all in one dressing room? How are you putting a training session on?”

WOW.