I Won’t Forget Being Miss World – Agbani Darego

Ex-model, Agbani Darego has come out to celebrate the anniversary of the day she was crowned Miss World. Recall that the 38-year-old model was crowned Miss World at the age of 18, after beating 93 contestants from all over the world at the 51st edition of the Miss World pageant, which held on 16 November 2001.

According to Darego, she is forever grateful for that special day during her lifetime and it’ll always remain an unforgettable moment for her and her loved ones.

WOW.