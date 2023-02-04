I Won’t Forget How God Saved Me And My Husband From That Plane Crash – Dolapo Osinbajo

Wife of Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, Dolapo Osinbajo has jumped on Instagram to mark the fifth anniversary of the helicopter crash her husband survived during the presidential campaign of 2019. She recently had her say via her Instagram page, and fans have been reacting.

According to her, she is very grateful to God for protecting her and her husband that day because His guidance and protection is the reason they are still alive.

Her words, “Lord I remember? Lord, I thank You? A dupe fun ohun t’Oluwa se fun wa.

?Remembering God’s great deliverance and His faithfulness on the anniversary of the helicopter crash on 2nd February 2019.?”

