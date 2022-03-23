I Won’t Mind Playing For PSG – Pogba

Manchester United midfielder, Paul Pogba has come out to open the door to a potential transfer to Paris Saint-Germain in the summer. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the last five seasons at MUFC have not satisfied him at all, and the fact that the current season will be another trophyless one proves that all is not well with the Red Devils.

Pogba added that PSG won’t be a bad destination because it is always nice to play with teammates in the national team and club.

On playing for PSG, “Why not? It’s always nice to play with your team-mates in the national team and club.”

“You have to be honest, the last five seasons have not satisfied me – really not at all.”

“This year it is dead, we won’t win anything. Whether it is with Manchester United or at another club, I want to win trophies.”

“It’s simple with France, I play and I play in my position – I know my role and I feel the confidence of the coach and the players,”

“It’s normal to feel a difference at Manchester United because it’s hard to be consistent when you often have a change to your position, or the team system, or your partners.”

“I get along very well with [France boss Didier Deschamps], he gave me a role that I know, but at Manchester United do I really have a role? I ask the question but I don’t have an answer.”