I Won’t Return To Barcelona If I Was Messi – Guti

Barcelona will not win the UCL with or without Lionel Messi, Real Madrid legend, Guti has said. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, if he was the World Cup winner, he would not consider returning to Barcelona because the club will not be winning the UEFA Champions League trophy anytime soon.

Guti added that Messi has already achieved everything possible in Spain, so he should look elsewhere after PSG.

His words, “If I were Messi, I wouldn’t go back to Barcelona. He already achieved everything there. It’s too big of a challenge at this moment. Now, with or without him, Barca won’t win the Champions League.”