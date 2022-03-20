I Won’t Speak On Haaland Because He Is Not A Manchester City Player – Pep Guardiola

Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola has come out to react to rumors linking Erling Haaland to the club. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the club gets linked to 50 players every month, and it is impossible that he’ll speak on a player who presently plays for another club in a different country.

Pep added that he’ll leave the transfer rumors and reports till June, and focus on what the current season holds.

His words, “Since I am here, every month or two months people say we are going to sign 50 players. Right now, listen, It’s impossible that I am going to talk about some guy who is not here. He’s a Dortmund player and we’ve an incredible run ahead of us.”

“At the end of the season it is the transfer window and many things are going to happen. Maybe I speak about this club needing a striker for next five, six, seven years maybe once in last 12 months. I’m not going to be the guy saying we are a success or not a success because we didn’t have a striker.

“We have to play good and arrive with seven or eight players in the box. This is the best way to score goals. We are right now, heading into a game to try to get to Wembley in the semi finals of the FA Cup, we are in the last eight teams of the Champions League.”

“We’d love to be 20 points ahead of Liverpool but this is impossible but we are there. What we have done so far is great. then we come back and play the games, pray the players come back from international teams with no injuries and we fight to try to do it.”