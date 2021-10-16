I Would’ve Only Let Messi Leave For Asia Or MLS – Bartomeu

Ex Barcelona president, Josep Maria Bartomeu has come out to say that letting Lionel Messi go was a mistake. Bartomeu recently revealed that he would only have allowed the Argentine to depart Camp Nou for MLS or Asia.

According to him, he has always thought that it is essential that Messi remains at the club not just because he is the best in the world, but also because of his economic and institutional contribution.

Josep added that letting the Argentine leave will cost Barca because he represents much more than a footballer.

His words, “I have always thought that it is essential that he be with us, not only because he is the best in the world, but also because of his economic and institutional contribution.”

“It is a mistake to let Messi go. He represents much more than a footballer.”

On when Lionel asked to leave in 2020, “Messi wanted to leave the club, we talked about it and I said no.”

“I have always thought that Messi is very important to our club, Barca is also very important to him and it would be a serious problem if he left, as I think it has become now.”

“I told him that if he wanted to go like Xavi and Iniesta, to Qatar, China or the United States, we can talk about it and we will do a tribute and a farewell. But Messi didn’t have a team yet and he wanted to be free.”