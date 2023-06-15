I’d Love To Play Alongside Mbappe At Real Madrid – Camavinga

Real Madrid midfielder, Eduardo Camavinga has come out to say that he would love to play alongside Kylian Mbappe at club level. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he has nothing to say about the French forwad’s future this summer, but he would definitely love to play alongside such a great player in Spain.

Camavinga added that Mbappe’s decision will be final and it will have to be respected by everyone.

His words, “He has spoken as you have noted,”

“I have nothing to say. I would be very happy if he were to come to Real Madrid. He is a great player. Everyone would want Mbappé in their team. He made a decision and we have to respect it.”