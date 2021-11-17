If Ex MUFC Players Don’t Speak About Pogba, They’ll Be Jobless – Mino Raiola

Paul Pogba’s agent, Mino Raiola has come out to hint that the midfielder is close to leaving Manchester United. He recently declared that December is the month of dreams, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he cannot stop the dreams that will happen next month and it is better for him to not speak about it before it leads to another controversy.

Raiola added that If some former Man Utd players don’t speak about him and Paul, they will surely be jobless.

His words, “December is the month of dreams… and I can’t stop dreams, but it is better to not speak about Paul. If some former Man Utd players don’t speak about me and Paul, they won’t work anymore.”

“It’s too early to speak about Paul Pogba’s contract. Let’s see what happens. I can’t stop anyone from dreaming.”