If I Can’t Speak To Ivan Toney During His Ban, FA Should Ban Me As Well – Thomas Frank

Brentford manager, Thomas Frank has come out to blast the FA’s decision to ban his striker, Ivan Toney from all football-related activities for eight months. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he agrees with the way Toney got punished for doing the wrong thing, but he does not understand not allowing the English striker to be involved in anything football for the first four months.

Thomas added that if he cannot speak to Ivan during his ban, the FA should be prepared to ban him as well.

His words, “I’m bang on with Gareth. I think it was a fantastic point he made. Yes, Ivan did something wrong and got punished for it. What I don’t get at all, is how can you not let him be involved in football for the first four months?”

“What do you gain from that? If you want to rehabilitate people, give them education. Now it’s like, there is a sanction, leave you to yourself, find out, die or survive.”

“It’s not only Ivan. He is an example for all in the football world to learn from. We also need to review the relationship between football and gambling. I don’t have the answer.”

“I don’t think it’s me who needs to answer that question. There is no doubt for me, the first four months he should be forced to go into 100 schools, talk about his background, football, everything. I think that is how it should work.”

“I will go down on the same lines as Gareth Southgate. If I can’t speak to him, I guess they will have to ban me as well. If I’m not allowed to speak to him on a support level, there must be something wrong. I think you’re actually even allowed to contact people in prison, so I guess I’m allowed.”