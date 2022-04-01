If I Decide To Move On From Ajax, I Hope The People At The Club Will Understand – Erik Ten Hag

Ajax coach, Erik Ten Hag has refused to rule out joining Manchester United this summer. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, his complete focus is currently on Ajax football club, but he will not be ruling anything out as well, because in football, you never know.

Ten Hag added that if at some point in the future, he decides to take the next step, he hopes the people at Ajax will understand his decision.

His words, “My focus is currently only on Ajax, but in football you never know.”

“I don’t want to rule anything out. If at some point I should decide to take the next step, I hope that people here will understand.”

“Everyone knows each other in the industry. There are always talks with representatives from other clubs, that’s normal.”

“Manchester United is a great club with great fans, but I can only repeat myself: my full focus is completely on Ajax! We are already planning for the new season.”