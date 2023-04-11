Igbo sentiment against political exclusion, marginalisation justified – ​APC’s Izunaso

All Progressives Congress, APC, chieftain, Osita Izunaso has stated that the sentiments of Igbos regarding “marginalisation” were justified.

He spoke on Monday in Abuja while making a case for the zoning of the 10th Senate Presidency to the South-East, NAN reports.

Izunaso believes he is the most qualified, adding that agitation in his region will subside if an Igbo leads the next Senate.

The politician said the development would ensure inclusiveness and lessen the demand for Biafra, especially among youths “misled by separatists”.

The Imo West Senator-Elect noted that the South-East remains the “most disadvantaged geopolitical zone since 1960”.

“The intense Igbo sentiment against political exclusion and marginalisation in Nigeria is justified.

“The 10th National Assembly gives us the opportunity to address the situation,” said the former APC National Organising Secretary.

56-year-old Izunaso was first elected into the House of Representatives in 2003 and later into the Senate in 2007.

He served as chairman of committees, including Rules and Business, Local and Foreign Debts, Housing, Gas, Foreign Affairs and Sports Development