Ighalo And Osimhen’s Partnership Is Growing – Rohr

The goal will come again for Odion Ighalo, Super Eagles manager, Gernot Rohr has said. He recently revealed that the ex MUFC striker just needs enough time to settle before firing again.

According to him, Ighalo needs a lot of time to find the harmony required to start firing again as his partnership with Osinmhen is already growing.

Rohr added that, as time goes by, both players will definitely learn from each other to help the country.

His words, “He has not been with us for more than one year, he needs the time to find the harmony.”

“I think we saw interesting things [from Ighalo’s partnership] with Osimhen, and with him, Osimhen will grow and will learn a lot.”

“Now, I am sure that for the 2021 Afcon, we can prepare with these two players – something which is more harmonious.”

“[The game against Cape Verde] was like a final – a very special game and some of the chances we had came off the help of Ighalo.”

“So, let’s have a little patience, give us a little time to work with him together and the goals will come again.”

On yesterday’s result, “First of all, sometimes, a draw can be like a victory. That was the case today. Because we wanted to qualify, we knew that a draw is already qualification.”

“It was not an easy game because Cape Verde have a good technical team and they scored a goal in a moment when we believed we had the match in the hands.”

“We missed a lot of chances in the first half, and I think we deserved to score a second goal.”

“That did not come, and we had to defend, and the players did it very well.”