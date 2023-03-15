Ignoring Trolls Will Only Make Them Grow Wings – Biodun Okeowo

Popular Nollywood actress, Biodun Okeowo has come out to blast a man who made an offensive comment about her daughter, Ifeoluwa. She recently had her say via her social media page, and fans have been reacting.

According to her, she is done enduring vile comments from people trolling her and her daughter because majority of the men involved are insensitive and potential pedophiles.

Biodun added that leaving trolls alone to constitute a nuisance and hurt people freely will only make them comfortable.

Her words, “Please I won’t appreciate any sort of admonitions like “you have time o, just leave them” you need to develop a thick skin.

Yes I developed it, but it’s now tearing 😢!

My thick Skin Is Now Thin 😫!

Leaving them to constitute nuisance and hurt people freely hiding under keypads got us here today.

It’s now becoming so hard to curb trolls and bullies.

They have grown wings…

I strongly feel a campaign should start against social media trolls and bullies.

Imagine what this peodophile in making commented on a post I made for my daughter. (Who knows if he is one already)

Out of everything, the only thing his dirty mind went to is “Ya*sh*

See you carrying your own daughter.. how will you feel? If someone said such to you?

Celebrities are human too o! Let’s stop being insensitive, it’s totally unfair!

Olorun ma ko e Tunde!

Deleting soon but let me make you a scape goat…”