Iheanacho Was The Best Player Vs MUFC – Gerry Taggart

Leicester City forward, Kelechi Iheanacho was the best player vs Manchester United, Gerry Taggart has said. He recently revealed that the Nigerian should be praised for how he unsettled Harry Maguire in the game.

According to him, Leicester won the game because they outworked, outmuscled, and outfought Manchester United in every area of the pitch.

He added that Vardy also did his best to put Lindelof off a couple of times and that guaranteed the needed win.

His words, “Leicester ran out victors because they outworked, outmuscled, and outfought Manchester United, who were guilty, at times, of just playing football for footballing reasons, going nowhere.”

“Leicester didn’t sit on their laurels and worry about that. It was a fabulous game of football. I thought Leicester were excellent from the word go and particularly [Kelechi] Iheanacho in the first half, he just unsettled Harry Maguire.”

“Obviously [Jamie] Vardy was working on [Victor] Lindelof on the other side and they just couldn’t cope. They go in at 1-1 after Manchester United take the lead but it was fairly even in the second half.”

“It was a well-drilled Leicester side at the back and that was the platform as well as having Jonny Evans back in the team. I thought [Boubakary] Soumare in midfield was excellent. [Youri] Tielemans as well. They just held their own in midfield.”

“Upfront, you know what you’re going to get with these two. We’ve spoken about playing these two together. The tactics that Brendan Rodgers sent those players out with have worked an absolute treat today [Saturday]. United just could not live with Leicester at times.”