Ikpeazu, PDP national leaders meet in Abia

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State has assured members and supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the state and across the country that the party remains strong, viable and united.

A statement by Chief Press Secretary Onyebuchi Ememanka said the governor gave the assurance at a meeting with PDP national leaders at Government House, Umuahia.

The delegation visited Abia to commiserate with the government and people over the death of Prof. Eleazar Uche Ikonne, who until his death, was the party’s governorship candidate.

The National Working Committee (NWC) members included Deputy National Chairman, Umar Damagum, National Secretary, Sen. Sam Anyanwu and National Legal Adviser, Kamaldeen Ajibade, SAN.

Ikpeazu said though the passing of Ikonne was a huge setback, the ruling party in the state “is blessed with sufficient resilience and strength” to bounce back to win the 2023 elections.

The governor thanked party leadership for their show of support and solidarity, assuring that “Abia PDP shall rise from the ashes of the current despair to record a massive victory”.

Ikpeazu informed the delegation that the state caucus met and agreed to retain the ticket in Isiala Ngwa North Local Government Area where Ikonne hailed from.

In his remarks, Damagum described the deceased as an accomplished intellectual and experienced administrator whose emergence as governor would impact positively on the state.

The official said National Chairman Iyorchia Ayu and presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar were “deeply pained by the death of Ikonne who shared several developmental ideas with them.”

Urging party members and followers to ensure success at the forthcoming polls, Damagum reminded them that only one person could emerge at this weekend’s primary.

The PDP in Abia fixed February 4 for a fresh exercise to elect a new governorship candidate. Screening of aspirants will be held on Thursday at the national headquarters in Abuja.