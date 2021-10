I’ll Be Guarding My Truth Henceforth – Pero Adeniyi

Tuface’s baby mama, Pero Adeniyi has finally come out to react after Annie Idibia called him out for sleeping under same roof with her while visiting the kids they share. She recently had her say while speaking to the press, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to her, the liar who started the madness knows the truth and only needs the lie to stay relevant, however, the truth will eventually come out someday.

Pero added that she’ll be guarding her truth henceforth because people will still look for faults in it if she speaks.

Innocent Ujah Idibia (born in Jos, Plateau State, Nigeria), known by his stage name 2Baba, is a Nigerian singer,songwriter, record producer, entrepreneur, philanthropist and activist. Prior to July 2014, he went by the stage name 2face Idibia. He is one of the most decorated and successful Afro pop artists in Africa, and is also one of the most bankable performing music artistes in Africa.

With over 2 decades in the industry, 2Baba remains influential in the Nigerian Entertainment space.

He is also a known philanthropist and humanitarian.

Innocent Idibia was born in Jos, Nigeria . He is from the Idoma ethnic group in the southern part of Benue State, in central Nigeria. He attended Mount Saint Gabriel’s Secondary School in Makurdi, Benue State. He enrolled at Institute of Management & Technology, Enugu (IMT), where he did his preliminary National Diploma course in business administration and management. While attending IMT, he performed at school organised shows and parties, as well as other regional schools such as the University of Nigeria and Enugu State University of Science & Technology. He eventually dropped out to pursue his music career. While attending IMT, 2face Idibia started composing and singing jingles at the GB Fan Club at Enugu State Broadcasting Services (ESBS) in 1996.