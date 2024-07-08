I’ll Be Supporting Spain Off The Pitch Henceforth – Pedri

Barcelona and Spain midfielder, Pedri has come out to confirm that his Euro 2024 is over. He recently had his say via his social media page, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, even if he can no longer feature on the pitch for his country, he intends to focus on encouraging his teammates to go all the way and make Spain proud.

Pedri added that he is grateful to Kroos for his message, and his records in football will remain forever.

His words, “I came to Germany for Euro 2024 and I will continue here, until the end. Because the dream, do not doubt it, continues.

This week it’s time to encourage and contribute in another way to this great family that is @sefutbol. Their support and that of all of you has been incredible. The hardest moment has passed and the road back is now beginning, to soon be at full strength with Barcelona.

Thank you, Toni Kroos for your message. This is football and these things happen. Your career and your record remain forever.

I just want to say one more thing. LET’S GO SPAIN!”

Futbol Club Barcelona, commonly referred to as Barcelona and colloquially known as Barça, is a professional football club based in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain, that competes in La Liga, the top flight of Spanish football.

Founded in 1899 by a group of Swiss, Catalan, German, and English footballers led by Joan Gamper, the club has become a symbol of Catalan culture and Catalanism, hence the motto “Més que un club” (“More than a club”). Unlike many other football clubs, the supporters own and operate Barcelona.

There is often a fierce rivalry between the two strongest teams in a national league, and this is particularly the case in La Liga, where the game between Barcelona and Real Madrid is known as “The Classic” (El Clásico).

From the start of national competitions the clubs were seen as representatives of two rival regions in Spain: Catalonia and Castile, as well as of the two cities. The rivalry reflects what many regard as the political and cultural tensions felt between Catalans and the Castilians, seen by one author as a re-enactment of the Spanish Civil War. Over the years, the head-to-head record between the two clubs is 102 victories for Madrid, 100 victories for Barcelona, and 52 draws.