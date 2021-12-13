I’ll Defend PSG With My Life Against Real Madrid – Ramos

PSG defender, Sergio Ramos has come out to say that he’ll die for his current club when they face Real Madrid in the UCL last-16 tie. He recently revealed that despite his affection for Real Madrid, he has to defend PSG in that fixture.

According to him, he intends to do everything possible to ensure the Ligue 1 leaders come out victorious because PSG bet on him when other clubs turned their backs.

Ramos added that returning to the Santiago Bernabeu is a thing of joy since he could not have a real farewell because of Covid restrictions.

His words, “You know the affection and love I have for Real Madrid,”

“Now it’s my turn to defend PSG and I’ll do everything possible to do it. It’s the team that bet on me. I’m going to die for PSG.”

“I would have liked not to have that confrontation [with Real Madrid], but returning to the Santiago Bernabeu is cause for joy [because] I could not have a real farewell because of Covid restrictions.”

On his time in France, “I have experienced many hours of darkness and loneliness” at the start of his time at Paris Saint-Germain as a calf injury prevented him from appearing in a match until November 28. He’s since been sidelined again with muscular problems with his status moving forwards uncertain.”

“It has been hard, different from what I have experienced in my career,”

“Injuries have [rarely been like this]. To feel like a player again is the important thing. Many hours of darkness, loneliness, but it has helped me to overcome challenges. It has helped me to know who were really there and who were not. There will be Ramos for a while. The family is already well adapted. I smile again thinking about competing again.”