I’ll Give Everything For Chelsea Football Club – Nkunku

New Chelsea forward, Christopher Nkunku has come out to admit that he has yet to speak to new manager, Mauricio Pochettino. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he has only spoken to some friends in Paris about the Argentine manager, and they all told him he is a good coach to be excited to work with.

Nkunku added that he is a hard worker who just wants to give everything for Chelsea Football club.

His words, “We can say that I am a hard worker. I will give everything for the club, for the fans and to help the team bring some trophies. To give the best of my football. I hope I will make them as happy as I am to be here at this club.”

“On the pitch I’m a bit quiet, but I can speak, I can shout also. But I’m very focused on the football and about winning, to do everything right, so I can say I speak with my feet. But it’s important obviously to speak to the boys on the pitch.”

“I have not had a chance to speak to him, not yet. I spoke to some of my friends from Paris about him a little bit. I speak about him a little bit with some of the players. They told me that he’s a very good coach and I’m excited to work with him.”