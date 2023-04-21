I’ll Have More Opportunities To Leave Brighton In Future Windows – Caicedo

Brighton midfielder, Moises Caicedo has come out to reflect on missing out on a £70m transfer to Arsenal in January. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he is not really thinking about failed moves anymore because he knows there will be more opportunities for him to step up in the future.

Caicedo added that he likes the Arsenal team and wanted to join because the club has a young and talented core.

His words, “I was really close to going. I suffered a lot. I’m sure I’m going to have many more opportunities. That’s why I continue to do things well. [But] it was tough. At the beginning when I didn’t end up going, lots of people would make fun of me on Instagram. People treated me badly. I didn’t check my social media because it would hurt me to see things.”

“I’d seen a lot of Arsenal before knowing that there was a possibility of me signing for them. I watched them and I liked them because they have very young, talented players and some stars but they always have that mindset of wanting more.”

“I just want to have a really good season with Brighton now, to finish off the season well and play really well and then we’ll see what happens next season.”