I’ll Keep Loving Queen With The Whole Of My Heart – Husband

Ex BBNaija housemate, Queen is a year older today. Her husband, David Oyekanmi, recently took to his Instagram page to celebrate her, and fans have been reacting.

According to her, he is super proud to be her husband, and he will continue to love her with his whole heart.

He added that she is his gist partner, support system, prayer warrior and the queen of his heart.

His words, “I can’t Keep calm! It’s my Precious Jewel’s Birthday….

Happy birthday to the Queen of King Davids Empire, My gist partner, my support system, my prayer warrior, my sweetheart and the Queen of my heart. My heart, body and soul prays for you and wish you all the best things in life. I pray God keeps you, protect you and bless the works of your hands..

I celebrate with you today for being an amazing partner, soulmate and help meet. Thank you for your sacrifices, your support, your words of wisdom, and love for our family. We appreciate you and we felicitate with you today…

With God on our side .. this year shall mark the beginning of greater tidings for us..

I love you with my whole heart and I’m proud to be your husband.

Cheers baby girl.”

WOW.