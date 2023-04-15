I’ll Overcome My Current Injury And Come Back Stronger – Lisandro Martinez

Manchester United defender, Lisandro Martinez has come out to speak about his devastation at being ruled out for the rest of the season. He recently had his say via his social media page, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he never imagined his special season ending in such manner, but he is ready to overcome the current obstacles and come back stronger.

Martinez added that he will keep supporting his team-mates to achieve the main objectives this season.

His words, “Not the way I imagined what’s been a very special season would end, but sometimes we face obstacles along the way that we have to overcome to make us stronger and we learn from them.”

“I know that I’ll be back soon to go for more. In the meantime, I’ll continue to support my team-mates to achieve our objectives. The messages and support I’ve received has been amazing, they’re giving me strength and encouragement. Thanks to you all from the bottom of my heart.”