I’ll Pay One Billion Naira If Pastor Jeremiah Can Heal The People I’ll Bring To Court – VeryDarkMan

Popular Nigerian activist, VeryDarkMan has come out to react to the one billion lawsuit that Pastor Jeremiah has filed against him. Recall that VDM recently called out the pastor of Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministry for selling questionable miracle products to gullible members, asking why the pastor would sell stuff without getting authenticated by the NAFDAC.

Reacting to the lawsuit that followed, VeryDarkMan wrote that if the pastor can heal the people he intends to bring to the court with his products, he is ready to pay the money.

He added that his mouth has finally landed him in a trouble he’ll need an hefty amount to get out of.

WOW.