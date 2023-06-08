I’ll Remain A West Ham Player Until I’m Not – Declan Rice

West Ham midfielder, Declan Rice has come out to address his future after lifting the Europa Conference League trophy in potentially his final game for West Ham. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, there has been loads of speculation about his future and lots of interest from other clubs, but until any agreement is reached with West Ham, he’ll remain at the club.

Rice added that he still has 2 years left on his contract, and he loves playing for West Ham.

His words, “It’s not goodbye yet, there’s loads of speculation about my future and there is interest from other clubs, but look, nothing’s happened. I’m a West Ham player, I’ve still got two years left on my contract, I love every minute of playing for this club and captaining this club, you can see the smile on my face. It’s not about that tonight, it’s about us celebrating. Let’s wait and see what happens.”