I’ll Set The Record Straight During My Debate Vs Kamala Harris – Trump

US Television network, ABC has come out to confirm that both Donald Trump and Kamala Harris have agreed to a presidential debate on 10 September. The network recently had its say via a press statement, and the world has been reacting.

According to Trump, Kamala’s camp has to agree to the terms that will make the debate happen, but he is looking forward to the back and forth because he wants to set the record straight.

He added that Harris has not granted any interviews to confirm the debate because she is not competent enough to grant one.

ABC wrote, “ABC News will host qualifying presidential candidates to debate on September 10 on ABC. Vice President of Harris and former President Trump have both confirmed they will attend the ABC debate.”

Trump added, “I think it’s very important to have debates, and we’ve agreed with Fox on a date of September 4. We’ve agreed with NBC. Fairly full agreement subject to them on September 10. And we’ve agreed with ABC on September 25.

The other side has to agree to the terms. They may or may not agree. I don’t know if they’re going to agree. (Harris) hasn’t done an interview. She can’t do an interview. She’s barely competent, and she can’t do an interview, I look forward to the debates because I think we have to set the record straight.”

WOW.

