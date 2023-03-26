I’ll shelve my ambition for Senate President on one condition – Mohammed Sani

The Senator representing the Niger-East Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Mohammed Musa Sani, says he could only shelve his ambition if a competent personality like him in the Senate presented himself for the office of the Senate President.

Sani disclosed this on Monday when he appeared as a guest on Arise Television’s Morning Show program.

The Senator said he believes in the secularity of one Nigeria, notwithstanding the volatile situation the Muslim-Muslim ticket generated in the country.

”For the exigencies of our time, looking at the volatile situation of what has generated the Muslim-Muslim ticket in this country, I am one person that believes in the secularity of one Nigeria. I am one person that believes that, for every reason, there should be give and take in this country. We have lived with both Christians and Muslims. Some of us still have relatives that are still Christians and Muslims. We have lived in a society where there’s intermarriage; we have lived for so long.

Our forefathers envisaged a country where we would all live together.

”I will not have any problem seeing a qualified, competent personality like me in the Senate who has also presented himself for the office of the Senate President and asked me please to drop my ambition for him; I will do it. There’s a position of Deputy Senate President, which also is a presiding officer in the National Assembly. I will be willing to do it if it’s going to be in the best interest of Nigerians; it’s going to be in the best interest of the zone I am going to represent. There’s no commitment or sacrifice too much to make to keep the unity this country deserves,” he said.