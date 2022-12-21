I’ll Step Down As Twitter CEO As Soon As I Find Someone Foolish Enough To Replace Me – Elon Musk

Billionaire Twitter owner, Elon Musk has come out to say that he will step down as chief executive of Twitter after finding a replacement. This is coming after Twitter users voted decisively in a poll for him to step down, and the world has been reacting.

According to Elon, he intends to step down as CEO as soon as he finds someone foolish enough to take the job from him.

His words, “I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job! After that, I will just run the software & servers teams.”

WOW.