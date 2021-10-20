I’ll Sue My Nanny For Drugging My Son – Wunmi Toriola

Nollywood actress, Wunmi Toriola has come out to blast her nanny for allegedly drugging her son. She recently had her say via her social media page, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to her, even if she didn’t beat her nanny, she got really angry seeing her giving him drugs without her permission raised her suspicion because her boy recently slept for days.

Wunmi added that she’ll be suing her nanny for damages despite her mother calling to beg for forgiveness.

Her words, “Apparently, she knew that there was a camera inside, so she would take the boy outside and beat him.”

“One week later, I discovered that my son who was active was just sleeping, so catching her on camera giving him drugs raised my suspicion. My son’s cough had gone like two weeks ago, so for her to still be giving him cough drugs without telling me that my son was running a temperature or coughing means she intentionally gave my son the drugs around 6pm so that he could sleep and she could press her phone.”

“When I got home, I asked what happened; I didn’t beat her because when I attempted to beat her, she dodged my hand. I called my husband, and he told me not to take any step till he got back. When he came, he called the police to pick her to go and write a statement. But I was the one begging on her behalf that they should not take her away because her people were also begging me.”

“I don’t want a case because her mother called me from Epe, begging me to let her go, which I did only for me to now get your message. Now, I’m going to open the case; I’m going to take the case to Panti (SCIID); I have all the evidence of what she did.”

